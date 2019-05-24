× Man Fatally Shot in South Whittier

A man died after he was found shot on a sidewalk in South Whittier early Friday, officials said.

The deadly shooting took place about 2 a.m. in front of an apartment building in the 14100 block of Mulberry Drive, east of Gunn Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire encountered the victim, “suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a written statement.

Paramedics took the badly wounded man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not released.

“There is no suspect or vehicle description at this time,” Crowder said.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.