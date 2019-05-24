Memorial Day Grilling Recipes With Chef Jamie Gwen

For more info on Chef Jamie Gwen, visit her website. Follow Chef Gwen on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram @ChefJamieGwen.

TEQUILA LIME CHICKEN THIGHS WITH GRILLED PEACHES -Serves 4

1/3 cup tequila

1/3 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 cup agave syrup

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chipotle chile powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons kosher salt

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Olive oil

3 ripe peaches

1/4 cup coarsely chopped cilantro

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the tequila, lime juice, agave, garlic, chile powder, cumin and salt. Add the chicken, turning to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours or up to 2 days.

Preheat your BBQ to medium heat.

Remove the chicken from the marinade and pat dry. Brush the chicken olive oil and grill, turning often, until cooked through. Remove the chicken from the grill, cover with foil, and let rest for 10 minutes.

To grill the peaches, cut each peach in half and remove the pit. Brush the cut side of the peaches with olive oil. Grill cut-side down, over medium heat, for 4 to 5 minutes. Flip the peaches and cook until tender, about 3 minutes more.

Serve the chicken thighs with the grilled peaches and garnish with cilantro.

SAUCY BBQ HOT DOGS WITH CRISPY ONIONS & BACON-Serves 4

For the Crispy Onions

1 large sweet yellow onion, sliced thinly

1 cup buttermilk

11/2 cups all-purpose flour

Salt and freshly ground pepper

2 cups canola oil, for frying

For the Hot Dogs

6 Hoffy Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs

1 cup barbecue sauce

6 Sweet Hawaiian Hot Dog Buns

To make the Crispy Onions, submerge the sliced onion in buttermilk and set aside for about 30 minutes. Combine the flour, salt and pepper in a large mixing bowl. Heat the oil in a large pot or a deep fryer. Remove the onions from the buttermilk place and dredge the onions in the flour mixture, shaking off any excess. Carefully add the coated onions to the hot oil and fry until golden brown. Remove the fried onions and place them on paper towels to soak up any excess oil.

Preheat your BBQ to medium heat. Pour the barbecue sauce into a mixing bowl and add the hot dogs. Stir to coat well. Grill the hot dogs until the bacon is crispy and the hot dogs are heated through.

Toast the buns on the grill until warmed through. Place the hot dogs in the warm buns, add extra barbecue sauce and top them with crispy onions.

KOREAN BEEF KALBI WITH KIMCHIE

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons sesame oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

4 pounds short ribs, sliced

4 green onions, chopped

3 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

Kimchi, for serving

Combine the soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, garlic and green onions. Add the short ribs and marinate for at least 4 hours and up to overnight.

Preheat your BBQ to high heat. Grill over high heat until charred, about 6 to 8 minutes for medium-rare. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve with Kimchi.

HALIBUT & CIABATTA KABOBS WITH LIMONCELLO VINAIGRETTE-Serves 4

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup Limoncello

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh rosemary

1 pound fresh halibut, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes

3 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto

1 small loaf of ciabatta or rustic bread, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Four 8-inch wooden or metal skewers

Combine the olive oil, Limoncello and rosemary in a mixing bowl and season liberally with salt and pepper. Add the halibut cubes and toss to coat well. Allow the fish to marinate for 10 minutes.

To make the skewers, add the bread cubes to the bowl of halibut just before you’re ready to assemble, and the bread toss to coat. Cut each piece of prosciutto in half and fold each of the halves into a fan, overlapping. Thread a fan fold of prosciutto onto a skewer, then thread a cube of halibut, then a cube of bread and repeat to create skewers with 2 pieces of halibut and 2 pieces of bread. Repeat using the remaining ingredients to make 4 skewers total.

Preheat your BBQ to medium heat. Place the skewers on the grill and grill, turning often, until the fish is cooked through and the bread is toasted.

GRILLED FLATBREAD CAPRESE PIZZA

One 12-inch piece lavash

4 Roma tomatoes, sliced

4 ounces fresh bocconcini (small balls of Buffalo mozzarella cheese)

8 fresh basil leaves

Balsamic vinegar

Olive oil

Preheat your BBQ to medium-high heat.

Brush the lavash lightly with olive. Top with the sliced tomatoes and bocconcini. Place the lavash on the grill, close the BBQ and grill for 2 to 3 minutes. Remove the pizza from the grill and top with fresh basil leaves. Cut into 4 pieces. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and additional olive oil.

APPLE + SAVOY COLE SLAW WITH POPPYSEED DRESSING

For the Dressing

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 1/2 teaspoons poppy seeds

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

For the Coleslaw

1 large head savoy cabbage, shredded

2 Honeycrisp apples, cored and cut into 1 1/2-inch-long matchsticks

Combine the vinegar, honey, mustard, poppy seeds, salt and pepper in a mixing bowl and whisk to combine. Slowly add the oil and whisk until incorporated. Add the shredded cabbage and apple and toss to combine well. Let the coleslaw sit for at least 15 minutes at room temperature and up to 1 day in the refrigerator for the flavors to meld. Toss well before serving.

GRILLED MINI PEPPERS WITH TZATZIKI

For the Tzatziki

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

2 mini cucumbers, finely grated and squeezed of all liquid

2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 garlic clove, finely minced

Salt and freshly ground pepper

For the Mini Peppers

16 mini peppers

Olive oil

Wooden skewers, soaked in water for 30 minutes

Preheat your BBQ to medium-heat high.

Combine the Greek yogurt, mint, grated cucumber, lemon juice and garlic in a mixing bowl. Season with salt and pepper and whisk to combine.

Toss the peppers with olive oil to coat and season with salt and pepper. Using 2 skewers thread a row of peppers (so they don’t twirl around when you flip them). Grill the peppers for 5 minutes, turning often, or until they’re soft and have grill marks.

Serve the grilled peppers with the tzatziki.

SMOKY S’MORES BROWNIES

6 chocolate brownies

Six 2×3–inch squares of good quality chocolate

18 large marshmallows

Cedar planks, soaked in water for 30 minutes

Set up your BBQ for indirect grilling and heat high. Place the cedar planks directly on the grill grate and grill until singed on one side.

Turn the planks over and top with the brownies. Place the marshmallows on top of the brownies and place the cedar planks on the indirect heat side of the grill. Close the lid and cook until the marshmallows are puffed and browned, about 6 to 8 minutes. Serve warm.

WATERMELON-LIME AGUA FRESCA

2 pounds seedless watermelon (1/3rd of a good-sized watermelon)

1 cup cold water

2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lime juice

1 – 2 tablespoons simple syrup or agave nectar

Combine the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Strain and serve cold.