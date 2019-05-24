× Nipsey Hussle’s Plan to Fight Gentrification in South L.A. Has Made it to Congress

Inside the U.S. Capitol, in a historic room where Abraham Lincoln forged friendships with colleagues from both parties, members of the Congressional Black Caucus huddled Wednesday with an unlikely coalition that included an L.A. city councilman, an Atlanta rapper, a New York radio host and a South Los Angeles developer.

The discussion veered from public policy to the personal as they talked about the economic state of black America and ways that they could work together to uplift their people and their neighborhoods.

And during the almost two-hour meeting, one name came up repeatedly: Nipsey Hussle.

The Los Angeles rapper and activist had a plan to rebuild black neighborhoods in South L.A. and cities across the country, using a new provision in the federal tax code called opportunity zones. He wanted to reverse decades of neglect and disinvestment and had scheduled meetings to discuss his vision with lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

