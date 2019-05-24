O.C. Quinceañera Dance Instructor Arrested, Charged With Molesting 14-Year-Old Boy

An Orange County dance instructor who specializes in quinceañeras was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a 14-year-old student, and charged with child molestation, the Orange County District Attorney’s office said Friday.

Jesus Alamilla Caballero, 46, of Santa Ana was arrested last week by Orange Police Department officers, authorities said.

He is accused of “performing lewd and lascivious acts” on the teenage boy after driving him home from his dance lessons in April last year, according to the DA.

The boy later told his mother about what had happened and she contacted police.

Caballero is being held at an Orange County jail on $1 million bail and his arraignment is scheduled for May 31, public arrest records showed.

He is charged with one felony count of lewd and lascivious acts upon a child age 14 or 15 and faces a maximum sentence of three years in state prison if convicted, the DA said.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying any other potential victims.

Anyone with information was urged to call investigators at 714-744-7571.

Jesus Caballero was arrested and charged for molesting a 14 year old. Jesus is a dance instructor for quinceañeras and the victim was his student. We are asking the public’s assistance in locating other potential victims. Call 714-744-7571. pic.twitter.com/a0LZgpUJJk — Orange Police Department (@CityOfOrangePD) May 24, 2019