Personal Data in 885 Million Files Exposed in Security Breach at Santa Ana Real Estate Company

Posted 5:44 PM, May 24, 2019, by

A security lapse at a major real estate title company exposed the bank account numbers and other sensitive information contained in 885 million files.

First American Financial confirmed the problem Friday after it was reported by the blog Krebs On Security . A flaw in an internet application allowed anyone with a web browser to see the confidential data until First American blocked all outside access Friday. It’s unclear if any of the exposed information was scooped up by outsiders with criminal intentions.

“We have hired an outside forensic firm to assure us that there has not been any meaningful unauthorized access to our customer data,” First American said in a statement.

If the 885 million records were harvested, it would rank among the biggest leaks of data on the internet.

First American, based in Santa Ana, California, generates $5.7 billion in revenue from 800 offices in nine countries. The company’s stock slipped 2% in Friday’s extended trading.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.