Picnic Perfect Recipes with Rotisserie Chicken with Prep + Rally’s Chef Dini Klein

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef and Food Personality, Mom and founder of Prep + Rally Dini Klein joined us live with 5 picnic recipes using rotisserie chicken. As a busy working mom of two, Dini is all about making cooking easy and delicious. Dini has a subscription service called Prep + Rally that is a meal prep system to help you save time and money, while still enjoying healthy and creative meals throughout the busy week. For more info on Dini and more of her recipes, you can go to the Prep + Rally website or follow them on social media.