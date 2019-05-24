Police ID Suspected Shooter in West Hills Double Homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police on Friday released the name and photos of a man suspected of fatally shooting two people at a West Hills park earlier this week.

Los Angeles Police Department officials said one of the victims told officers Ryan Conrad, 31, had shot him at Shadow Ranch Park on Wednesday.

That victim, Cesar Ascencio, 42, was rushed to a hospital and later died. The other victim, a 27-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene.

The victims' families told police the two victims were playing basketball in the park, Detective Dave Peteque said during a news conference Friday. An argument between the victims and the suspected shooter escalated into a shooting, but it is unclear what the men were fighting about. A handgun that was used in the crime has not been recovered.

A witness who was with the group is being interviewed in Riverside County as police continue to piece together what occurred in the park.

A motive behind the shooting remains unknown, but police said the men knew each other and the incident was not random or gang related.

Conrad's whereabouts are unknown, but Peteque said he has ties to the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. The detective added that Conrad has previously been arrested, but he does not have any prior felonies.

Anyone with information about Conrad or his whereabouts can call Peteque at 818-374-1934.