Schwarzenegger Offers to Help Woman, 102, Being Evicted From Ladera Heights Home to Make Way for Landlord’s Daughter

A 102-year-old woman who being evicted from her home of nearly 30 years by landlords who say their daughter needs a place to live will be getting help from former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Los Angeles Times reports Thelma Smith was given notice on March 8 that she has until June 30 to move to make way for the landlord’s daughter, who recently graduated from law school.

Smith declined to be interviewed by the Times, but a neighbor, Pauline Cooper, says she is trying to find her a new home.

Cooper says Smith turned down an offer to stay with her.

Schwarzenegger has also offered to help Smith, whom he describes a longtime friend.

“Thelma has been a dear friend for a long time. Imagine doing this to a 102-year-old woman who gave back to the community her whole life. It is heartless,” he tweeted on Friday. “Thelma, I’ll be reaching out to help. Landlords, you’ll hear from me too.

Los Angeles’ rent control law provides relocation assistance for elderly and disabled.

But the retired executive for a nonprofit lives in a small home in an unincorporated section of Los Angeles County, just outside the city limits. The law does not apply there.