VIZIO Software Update Adds AirPlay to Existing TV Sets

VIZIO is adding new features including AirPlay to existing TV sets with a free software update

We're used to software updates on our smartphones that add new features, now VIZIO is doing the same with it's TV sets. The company is updating it's SmartCast software to include several notable additions, including AirPlay.

The software update will arrive over the next few weeks on model year 2016 and newer sets. Keep in mind your TV will need to be connected to the internet to get the update.

AirPlay means you can now show off pictures from your iPhone on your big screen. It also means you can use Siri to play TV shows, Movies and Music in your iTunes library. Additionally, you can stream content from AirPlay supported apps and use your phone as a remote control for your TV.

VIZIO also showed us a great little soundbar. I listened to it up against a much more expensive model from Bose and I was impressed with the sound. The best part? VIZIO's bar only costs $70. It's available now at Walmart, coming soon to other retailers.

