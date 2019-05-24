Woman Arrested After 16-Month-Old Girl Showed Signs of Abuse During Hospital Visit

A Rancho Cucamonga woman was arrested Friday after a 16-month-old child she lived with showed signs of abuse during a hospital visit.

On Wednesday, Marquel Velasquez, 25, took the child to Loma Linda University Medical Center for an X-ray, and forensic pediatricians found numerous injuries to the victim. Some of the injuries were described by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials as being in different stages of healing. Authorities said the baby’s injuries were consistent with suspected child abuse and she was hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

Police did not disclose the relationship between Velasquez and the victim, but said the two lived together.

Velasquez was arrested Friday after an investigation. She was booked on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child and her bail was set at $100,000.

No additional information about the alleged abuse or the suspect were released Friday.