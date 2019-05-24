× Young Woman Found Dead by Family Members in Santa Ana; Homicide Detectives Investigating

Homicide detectives are investigating on Friday morning after a young woman was found dead in Santa Ana, police said Friday morning.

Family members discovered the woman’s body at her apartment in the 1000 block of South Standard Avenue around 7 a.m., according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Detectives were awaiting a search warrant to enter the home, according to a police tweet.

The woman — described by police as being in her 20’s — has not yet been identified.

It was not immediately known how she died, but authorities believe she was the victim of a homicide. Investigators also don’t know how long she had been dead before relatives found her body.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang and Steve Kuzj contributed to this report.