1 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Overturns in Menifee Crash

One person was killed and another suffered serious injuries after a traffic collision in Menifee Saturday morning, Cal Fire Riverside said.

The two-vehicle crash left one of the cars on its roof in the area of Newport and Menifee roads, fire officials said.

An unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was transported to a hospital, authorities said. Their condition was unknown.

Video showed a maroon vehicle overturned onto its roof next to a red two-door convertible. Both vehicles appeared to have climbed onto a sidewalk during the collision and came to rest on top of some roadside landscaping.

One of the vehicle’s bumpers was detached and was strewn on the debris-covered roadway, video showed.

It is unclear what led to the crash and whether there were any other occupants in the two vehicles that collided.

No further details were immediately available.