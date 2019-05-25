2 Suspected of Dismembering 73-Year-Old San Francisco Man Arrested in China

A couple suspected of killing a man and dismembering his body at a San Francisco house has been arrested in China and returned to the United States to face prosecution.

Police in San Francisco said Friday that 44-year-old Douglas Lomas and 35-year-old Stephanie Ching were arrested after arriving in Beijing. With the assistance of U.S. Homeland Security Investigations officials, the pair was flown to a federal detention center in Virginia where they were booked for investigation of homicide.

Police conducted a well-being check on 73-year-old Benedict Ching on Monday after a co-worker contacted his family to report that he didn’t come to work. Officers discovered his dismembered body inside the home in the Ingleside neighborhood and suspect his death was a result of foul play.

Investigators have not released a motive.

