× 24 ‘Johns’ Arrested in Pomona Undercover Prostitution Sting

Police arrested two-dozen men during an overnight prostitution sting in Pomona on Friday night, officials said.

The sting took place between 6 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday along a portion of the city’s Holt Avenue Corridor known as the “Blade,” the Pomona Police Department said in a written statement.

“During the operation, undercover female police officers posed as prostitutes,” according to the statement. “Several ‘Johns’ who saw the undercover officers while driving the Blade pulled their vehicles over looking to buy sex.”

Once a suspect agreed to pay for sex acts, the undercover officers gave a signal and fellow officers swooped in to make the arrest, officials said.

In addition to the 24 arrests, 22 vehicles were impounded during the sting, police added.

Those arrested ranged in age from 20 to 57 and came from throughout Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, police said.