× 3 People Hurt, 1 Critically, When Ride Malfunctions at Castle Park Amusement Park in Riverside

Three people were hurt, one of them critically, when a log ride at the Castle Park amusement park in Riverside malfunctioned on Saturday afternoon.

The accident took place shortly after 4 p.m. at the park at 3500 Polk Street in Riverside.

One patient, described as an adult, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Riverside City Fire Department Battalion Chief Bruce Vanderhorst said.

The adult and two children were thrown from a log-shaped car once it reached the bottom of a waterslide, according to Vanderhorst. The adult was hospitalized in critical condition. The children were being treated for less severe injuries.

Officials previously reported a total of five people were injured in the accident.

It initially appeared a water pump used to slow the log ride down malfunctioned, causing it to toss the passengers out, he said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this report.