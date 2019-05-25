3 People Hurt, 1 Critically, When Ride Malfunctions at Castle Park Amusement Park in Riverside

Posted 5:45 PM, May 25, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:00PM, May 25, 2019
The Castle Park amusement park, 3500 Polk Street in Riverside, as pictured in a Google Street View image in March of 2019.

Three people were hurt, one of them critically, when a log ride at the Castle Park amusement park in Riverside malfunctioned on Saturday afternoon.

The accident took place shortly after 4 p.m. at the park at 3500 Polk Street in Riverside.

One patient, described as an adult, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Riverside City Fire Department Battalion Chief Bruce Vanderhorst said.

The adult and two children were thrown from a log-shaped car once it reached the bottom of a waterslide, according to Vanderhorst. The adult was hospitalized in critical condition. The children were being treated for less severe injuries.

Officials previously reported a total of five people were injured in the accident.

It initially appeared a water pump used to slow the log ride down malfunctioned, causing it to toss the passengers out, he said.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this report.

