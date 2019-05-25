At Least 5 Hurt in 3-Vehicle Crash in Palmdale Area

Posted 12:39 PM, May 25, 2019
The intersection of 20th Street East and Avenue L in Palmdale is seen in a Google Maps image.

A multivehicle crash in the Palmdale area left at least five injured on Saturday, officials said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call about the incident near 20th Street East and Avenue L  just after 12 p.m., according to the agency.

The collision involved three vehicles, and at least five people were hurt, the Fire Department said.

Authorities provided no further details.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.

