Man Buys Billboard in West L.A. to Help Friend Find Kindey Donor

A Hollywood man has bought a billboard in West Los Angeles to help his friend find a badly needed kidney donor.

As the large display at Mississippi and Barrington avenues states, "You can't (legally) buy a kidney. So we bought this billboard to save our friend's life."

The billboard features a picture of the patient, Antonio Calderon, along with an email address and a phone number for people to contact to find out whether they may be a life-saving match.

Polyakov set up a fund online to help pay for the billboard. Now that he's succeeded, he said future proceeds will be donated to organizations that help match organ donors and recipients.

Potential kidney donors for Calderon are urged to call 424-239-9006 or email AntonioNeedsaKidney@gmail.com.