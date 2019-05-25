Man Severely Burned in Fire at ‘Drug Processing’ Facility in Long Beach Warehouse; Hazmat Team Responds

A man suffered serious burns and firefighters discovered what they described as "drug processing equipment and chemicals" inside a warehouse in Long Beach on May 25, 2019. (Credit: Long Beach Fire Department0

A man suffered burns over 40 percent of his body after a warehouse containing what fire officials described as drug-processing equipment burst into flames on Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out about 1:45 p.m. in a warehouse in the 3300 block of East 59th Street, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

Firefighters encountered a man who was estimated to be in his 30s suffering from serious burns, the department said via social media. He was taken to a trauma center. His condition was unclear.

After calling for a second-alarm response and extinguishing the flames, firefighters discovered “drug processing equipment and chemicals,” officials said.

A hazardous materials team was summoned to the scene to deal with the chemicals.

