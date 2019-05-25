Police Searching for White Car Connected to 2018 Killing of 26-Year-Old Aspiring Chef Found Dead in Corona

Police are searching for the person responsible for the 2018 killing of a 26-year-old aspiring chef in Corona, authorities said Friday.

Officers found Michael Williams Jr. lying dead in the middle of a roadway shortly before 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of Old Temescal Road on Feb. 7 last year, according to the Corona Police Department.

The discovery triggered a homicide investigation.

William Jr.’s family told KTLA at the time that they believe his body may have been dumped in the roadway because it is unlikely that he would have been in the remote, industrial area. Authorities have not confirmed this.

Police canvassed the area and obtained several security videos from nearby businesses. After going through the footage, investigators determined that a white four-door vehicle was involved in the young man’s killing, Corona Police said.

During a memorial for William Jr. last year, his family described him as a kind and fun-loving man. His father, Michael Williams Sr., said the young man had no enemies and that the family didn’t understand who would want to hurt him.

“We’ll never be able to celebrate those moments in his life that people can celebrate with their kids because somebody robbed him from us,” his mother Elyse Vaughn said.

Authorities have not released William Jr.’s cause of death and no suspect description was available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Senior Detective Jesse Jurado at 951-279-3628 or at jesse.jurado@coronaca.gov.