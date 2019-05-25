Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, May 25th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Antarctic Dinosaurs

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.nhm.org

Follow in the scientific exploratory footsteps of Dr. Nathan Smith of the Natural History Museum, Dr. Pete Makovicky of Chicago’s Field Museum and their expedition at the new exhibit ANTARTIC DINOSAURS at the Natural History Museum in Exposition Park.

Free!

Roundhouse Aquarium

Manhattan Beach Pier

Manhattan Beach

RoundhouseAquarium.org

The newly renovated Roundhouse Aquarium teaches us about the marine life that exists right here – off the California coast. Admission to the aquarium is FREE! For more information, check the website: roundhouseaquarium.org.

Endangered Blue Whale Watching

Whale Watching

Harbor Breeze Cruises

Location #1

100 Aquarium Way, Dock #2

Long Beach

2seewhales.com

Whale Watching

Location #2

Harbor Breeze Cruises

LA Water Front Cruises

1150 Nagoya Way, Berth 79

San Pedro

2seewhales.com

“Whales: Voices in the Sea”

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

aquariumofpacific.org

There here! The largest animal on the planet the Blue Whale. Marine life experts at Harbor Breeze Cruises and the Aquarium of the Pacific reports seeing the massive mammal earlier than usual this year due to the abundance of nutrients right off the southern California coast. You can see them for yourself aboard the Harbor Breeze whale watching tours that depart from San Pedro and Long Beach. And, then after your tour you can learn more about Blue Whales at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s VOICES IN THE SEA exhibition.

Pacific Visions

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

Brand new at the Aquarium of the Pacific is this! PACIFIC VISIONS. The 53-million-dollar, 29-thousand square foot venue is described as the “aquarium of the future”, providing state of the art technology and innovative educational experiences about the earth’s population and environment. You will need to check the website for new hours and ticket prices.

Free!

Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

Annenbergphotospace.org

New at the Annenberg Space for Photography, CONTACT HIGH: A VISUAL HISTORY OF HIP HOP. This Los Angeles exhibition celebrates the photographers who brought hip-hop’s visual culture to the global stage. The exhibition is FREE!

Free!

Star Trek: Discovery

Fight for the Future

The Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles

465 North Beverly Drive

Beverly Hills

http://www.paleycenter.org

While honoring the fifty-plus year legacy of the most storied science fiction franchise in television history, Star Trek: Discovery is the latest cinematic incarnation of Gene Roddenberry’s enduring vision of a better future. The Paley Center for Media and CBS All Access present Star

Trek: Discovery—Fight for the Future, a dynamic two-floor exhibition illuminating the creative process behind the mammoth production. Following the twists and turns of the acclaimed series’s second season, this curated collection of authentic costumes, props, makeup prosthetics, and concept art offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse of the unparalleled devotion to the artistry and craft involved in this latest chapter in the fabled Star Trek universe.

Women of Apollo: The Untold Stories

Columbia Memorial Space Center

12400 Columbia Way

Downey

ColumbiaSpaceScience.org

There were thousands of women who worked on the Apollo Space program and thousands of women who worked for the NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration since it was established in 1958. This exhibit features that information as well as the important details of about the women who worked here in Downey at what was North American Aviation.

Learn more about retired Apollo aerospace worker Susan Ingle and see this special that opens today in Downey at the Columbia Memorial Space Center.

Apollo 11: One Giant Leap for Mankind

Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

714 993 5075

http://www.nixonfoundation.org

The 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Mission is also being celebrated in Yorba Linda at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum.

Free!

Shaping LA: Portraits of Hope

South Hall

Los Angeles Convention Center

Downtown Los Angeles

PortraitsofHope.org

This is free to the public! “Shaping LA” is a massive mural installed on the exterior of South Hall at the Los Angeles Convention Center. It’s the work of the nonprofit organization Portraits of Hope. In addition to seeing the four football field long civic and public art project, we stop by the convention to learn more about the people who made this possible. For more information about Portraits of Hope, take a look at the website: portraitsofhope.org.

Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction & Fantasy

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Petersen.org

Step into the worlds of movies like Star Wars, Blade Runner and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as you enter Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy, the world’s largest exhibition of its kind. The wildest Hollywood dream cars come to life in the Petersen's newest exhibition featuring Microsoft HoloLens mixed reality experience! Explore the realms of over 20 beloved films and 40 iconic vehicles as you enjoy decadent appetizers by the Drago brothers and sip on signature cocktails from our open bar. Discover over a decade of cinematic imagination as told through props, and concept art while listening to the upbeat sounds of DJ Sam Kofa. We’ll see you there. The force is strong with this one.

Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy explores cult classic films and stories that have envisioned fantastic futuristic worlds, technologies, characters and cars. Through props, design drawings and physical vehicle models this exhibit brings pop culture’s visions of dystopian, utopian, and science fiction worlds to life.

Holy Hollywood History! : The Batman 66 Exhibit

Hollywood Museum in the Historic Factor Building

1660 North Highland Avenue

Hollywood

thehollywoodmuseum.com

The exhibit, which consists of four popular sections (Wayne Manor, The Batcave, Gallery of Guest Super Villains, and The Collectibles of Batman ‘66), pays tribute to the memory of Adam West and honors Burt Ward – known as the Dynamic Duo, and the iconic show which is still seen today in the U.S. and around the world weekly.

The BATMAN 66 exhibit features original costumes and props from the show, which have not been seen since it originally broadcast from 1966-68. Other highlights include original costumes and costumes recreated due to age and condition representing guest star villlians including The Riddler, The Joker, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze – to name a few; life size sculptures of the three famous women who brought Catwoman to life (Eartha Kitt, Lee Meriwether and the original, Julie Newmar) with costumes, as well as Yvonne Craig (Batgirl), and more, including Adam West’s face and mannequin from life-cast molds taken in 1966.

The extensive exhibit also features much sought after collectibles, including a the “gotta-have” children’s lunch box, action figures of every shape and size, batman and robin puppets, rare Batman Ice Cream boxes, drinking cups, board games, and many more extremely rare collectibles from 1966 too numerous to name and, in some cases, never before seen on public display.

40-Foot Long Photograph By Artist Rick Graves

“Hana Highway General Store”

foaSouth Gallery

1006 South Coast Highway

Laguna Beach

949 494 1145

http://www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org

This 40-foot long photograph entitled “ Hana Highway General Store” is the creation of Laguna Beach artist Rick Graves. Learn about the science technology, engineering, and math it took to produce this and other Rick Graves unique photography at the Festival of the Arts South Gallery in Laguna Beach.

Guo Pei: Beyond Couture

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

Internationally renowned couturier Guo Pei is the spotlight at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. The Chinese fashion designer made headlines in 2015 when pop singer Rihanna wore one of Pei’s designs to the Met Gala in New York City. We can see more than 40 of Pei’s breathtaking creations at this U.S. west coast premiere exhibition. Tour and ticket information is available at http://www.bowers.org.

Backstreet Boys: The Experience

The Grammy Museum

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.grammymuseum.org

The Backstreet Boys have proven to be one of the most successful groups in music history during their nearly three decade career, making them one of pop's most influential performers.

To celebrate the group’s career, the GRAMMY Museum® proudly presents Backstreet Boys: The Experience,presented by Blue Shield of California, a one-of-a-kind fan experience that runs until Sept. 2, 2019.

Cheech& Chong: Still Rollin’ – Celebrating 40 Years of Up In Smoke

The Grammy Museum

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.grammymuseum.org

GRAMMY-winning comedy duo Cheech & Chong will be the subject of the GRAMMY Museum's exhibit titled “Cheech & Chong: Still Rollin'—Celebrating 40 Years Of Up In Smoke”, which is curated in collaboration with GRAMMY-winning producer Lou Adler, who uncovered the legendary duo, produced many of their albums, and directed the film.

Night of Destruction

Irwindale Speedway

500 Speedway Drive

Irwindale

This wild event features the return of “Auto Soccer!” Doors open at 4pm. The event begins at 7pm.

Bimmerfest 2019

Auto Club Speedway

9300 Cherry Avenue

Fontana

http://www.autoclubspeedway.com

http://www.bimmerfest.com

BIMMERFEST makes up the largest gathering of BMWs and their owners with 20,000 attendees. No other car show event series gives you a better opportunity to reach the core BMW enthusiast crowd, new BMW owners and potential BMW owners.

Closing Soon!

Auto-Didactic: The Juxtapoz School

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

There is only one month left to see this unique exhibition!

Prior to the introduction of Juxtapoz Magazine, artists working within a variety of genres outside of the mainstream tastes of the fine art world were often marginalized by reigning cultural institutions, if not completely ignored. Identifying as “lowbrow,” artists in this loosely-defined group used figural representation and fine technical skill during the reigning period of gestural and abstract art. Their work often addressed popular themes considered unacceptable in fine art circles, such as hotrods, comic books, psychedelic posters, surfing, skateboarding, and B-movie monsters. It was not until the seminal exhibit Kustom Kulture: Von Dutch, Ed “Big Daddy” Roth, Robert Williams & Others, held at the Laguna Art Museum in 1993, that the relative interests of artists and collectors were presented as group, which provided a catalyst for the emergence of Juxtapoz, published through the collaborative efforts of Robert Williams, Suzanne Williams, Craig Stecyk and Greg Escalante.

The Queen Mary’s Salute to Service

Memorial Day Weekend Honoring Those Who Have Served

1128 Queens Highway

Long Beach

http://www.queenmary.com

The Queen Mary’s Salute to Service presents a tribute event held during the Memorial Day Weekend, honoring and remembering those who have served. Also, the event pays homage to the legendary Queen Mary’s duty as a troopship during WWII. The family-friendly activities offered aboard the ship will include historical reenactments and demonstrations, appearances by beloved historical figures, and special lectures.

Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

TheBroad.org

This exhibition, featuring over 200 paintings, photographs, sculptures, and more, explores the crucial work of African American artists from the late 20th century, and how social justice movements and stylistic evolutions in visual art were powerfully expressed in their work. Among the artists featured here, Charles White!

Charles White: A Retrospective

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.lacma.org

The first major 21st-century museum retrospective on this famed mid-century artist, Charles White: A Retrospective traces White’s career and impact in the cities he called home: Chicago, his birthplace; New York, where he joined social causes and gained acclaim; and Los Angeles, where he developed his mature art and became a civil rights activist. The exhibition includes approximately 100 drawings and prints along with lesser-known oil paintings. A superb draftsman, White focused on images of both historical and contemporary African Americans, depicted in ideal portraits and everyday scenes. He extolled their dignity, humanity, and heroism in the face of the country’s long history of racial injustice and encouraged his viewers and fellow artists of color to project their own self-worth. White created non-violent images despite escalating racial tensions; only in the mid-1960s did he become frustrated with the slow progress and begin to infuse his work with allusions to the continuing violence, poverty, and disparity of educational, housing, employment, and voting opportunities.

Two concurrent and complementary exhibitions will be on view in Los Angeles. Life Model: Charles White and His Students will be on view at LACMA’s satellite gallery at Charles White Elementary School, formerly Otis Art Institute, where the artist taught for many years, and Plumb Line: Charles White and the Contemporary will be presented at the California African American Museum, whose mission to showcase African American history, art, and culture was shared by White throughout his career.

Free!

Charles White: Plumb Line & the Contemporary

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

caamuseum.org

A prolific painter, printmaker, muralist, draftsman, and photographer whose career spanned more than half a century, Charles White’s artistic portrayals of black subjects, life, and history were extensive and far-reaching. Plumb Line features contemporary artists whose work in the realm of black individual and collective life resonates with White’s profound and continuing influence.

Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

http://www.skirball.org

See the iconic images that amplified one of the most influential cultural movements of the 1960s: “Black Is Beautiful.”

Featuring more than forty photographs of black women and men with natural hair and clothes that reclaimed their African roots, Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite, organized by Aperture Foundation, New York, is the first-ever major exhibition dedicated to this key figure of the second Harlem Renaissance.

Anaheim Japan Fair

11am to 8pm

201 West Center Street Promenade

Anaheim

http://www.anaheimjapanfair

Experience the first ever Anaheim Japan Fair! Bringing performers from Anaheim, Southern California, and Japan as well as Japanese cuisine, art, and the special traditions of Japanese culture to the City of Anaheim, the Anaheim Japan Fair will be a great experience for the whole family.

Enjoy the opportunity to taste various Japanese cuisine from 25 food vendors including beer and sake brands, experience Japanese calligraphy to pop culture and entertainment, and be able to buy Japanese merchandise in one location.

Free!

Memorial Weekend Honoring the Black Palm Springs

Val Verde

30300 Arlington Street

Castaic

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/memorial-weekend-honoring-black-palm-springs-tickets-60166156594

Celebrating this historic weekend in Val Verde Park, a safe haven for Black people during the 1930's when they were barred from public recreational spaces in LA. Everyone is invited!

Spend a day or bring a tent and camp for the whole weekend. It is free! Live music, poetry, art, activities for children (and big kids too!), yoga, drumming, hiking, BBQ grills, recreational activities and more!

Africa Day @7pm

Miracle Theatre

226 South Market Street

Inglewood

310 853 6004

http://www.themiracleinglewood.com

An Africa Day of Music, Arts, Food Dance, & Culture

Free Pet Adoptions for Members of the Armed Forces

Animals for Armed Forces

Memorial Day Weekend Fee Waived Adoptions

http://www.AnimalsforArmedForces.org

Animals for Armed Forces® Foundation is dedicated to providing our US Armed Forces families with free pet adoptions. Each year they team with local animal shelters to provide Free Pet Adoption Days for members of the Armed Forces. Free pet adoptions apply to current, former/retired and/or immediate family members of the: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and National Guard.

This Memorial Day Weekend, they're partnering with more than 25-animal shelters and organizations throughout Southern California and Utah to honor and thank our beloved Heroes. To find a location near you, check the website!

Animals for

May is Military Appreciation Month

March Field Air Museum

22550 Van Buren Boulevard

Riverside

951 902 5949

http://www.marchfield.org

The historic March Field Air Museum invites the public to observe this Memorial Day weekend at its Riverside venue, which is the oldest continuously operated military airfield on the West Coast. Learn about the history and the evolution of the aircraft, equipment, and uniforms developed and used by all five branches of the armed forces as well as the stories of those who have made the ultimate sacrifce.

