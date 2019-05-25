× Secret USC Records Reveal Dire Warnings About Gynecologist Accused of Abusing Students

Confidential records released this week show decades of warnings to the University of Southern California about Dr. George Tyndall, the longtime campus gynecologist accused of sexually abusing hundreds of students.

The documents span the entirety of Tyndall’s career at USC, including a handwritten complaint in 1990 about a “rude” exam and a lengthy expert analysis in 2016 that posited the gynecologist had “underlying psychopathy.”

Among the revelations is that USC was told in that expert report that Tyndall appeared to be targeting international students from Asian countries. This has been a particularly sensitive issue for USC, which has aggressively courted Chinese students and donors.

As described in the report from Colorado-based medical consulting firm MDReview, “If the patients were young and Asian, they were more likely to have a pelvic exam completed” by Tyndall.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.