SoCal Marks Unofficial Start of Summer With Showers in the Forecast

The Memorial Day weekend may mark the unofficial start of summer, but Southern Californians will have to wait for bright and sunny conditions.

Local mountains can expect a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

On Sunday, a low pressure system could bring widespread rainfall, with precipitation between .10 to .25 inch. That number jumps to up to half an inch in Los Angeles County mountains.

“Roadways may be slippery on Sunday, leading to potential travel delays,” the Weather Service warned. “Any thunderstorms in the mountains may contain brief heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds and dangerous lightning.”

Snow levels will drop between 6,000 to 7,000 feet on Sunday, with potential of light snow at resort levels.

On Monday, Southern Californians can expect cool, breezy and partly cloudy conditions.

The forecast may be less than ideal, but it likely won’t discourage everyone to avoid the roads. The good news: According to AAA, L.A. already saw the worst day for Memorial Day weekend travel on Friday.