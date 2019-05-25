× South Whittier Shooting Victim Identified

Coroner’s officials on Saturday released the identity of a 28-year-old father of two who was found fatally shot along a South Whittier sidewalk early Friday.

Freddy Jesus Rosas, 28, of Whittier died shortly after the 2 a.m. attack in the 14100 block of Mulberry Drive in the unincorporated county area, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Lt. Nani Cholakians said.

Deputies responding to reports of a shooting found Rosas lying wounded on a sidewalk in front of an apartment building, Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

No information regarding a suspect or a motive was released.

A memorial page set up online for Rosas described him as a father of a 7-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter.

The web page had garnered more than $1,500 in donations to help the family with funeral expenses as of Saturday night.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.