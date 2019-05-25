Stan Lee’s Former Manager Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse, Theft

Late Marvel Comics mastermind Stan Lee’s former manager was arrested Saturday on suspicion of theft and elder abuse, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Keya Morgan a.k.a. Keyarash Mazhari, 43, was taken into custody after an investigation determined that the manager took more than $262,000 from Lee’s autograph signing sessions, authorities said.

The manager had been previously arrested in June last year on suspicion of generating false 911 calls after reports surfaced that Morgan “falsely imprisoned” Lee in a secured Beverly Hills condominium after taking him out of his Hollywood Hills home in the middle of the night, police said.

Authorities say Morgan was trying to deceive Lee into thinking that he was in danger and that he needed to be moved to a secure location.

Lee was “removed from Morgan’s control” two days after the incident.

“Mr. Lee had a large estate worth over an estimated $50 million with no clear protection from opportunists who could insert themselves into his life and take control of it,” LAPD said in a written statement.

Police said that no one had clear legal authority to act on Lee’s behalf but “Morgan exerted his control and influence over Lee.”

Lee’s daughter requested a restraining last year alleging that Morgan was manipulating the mentally declining Lee, the Associated Press reported.

The investigation started in March 2018, months before Lee’s death in November, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office later issued a warrant for Morgan’s arrest.

Morgan is facing charges including a felony count of false imprisonment, three counts of grand theft from an elder or dependent adult, a felony count of an aggravated white collar crime over $100,000 and one misdemeanor count of elder abuse, LAPD said.

It is unclear where Morgan was taken into custody but LAPD said the Scottsdale and Phoenix Police Departments assisted with the arrest.

No further details were immediately available.