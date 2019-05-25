Thief Walks Out of L.A. Mattress Store With $35K Family Heirloom Rolex Watch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The owner of a Beverly Grove mattress store is offering a reward after he says a thief stole a gold Rolex watch that was a treasured family heirloom from his business on Saturday.

The crime took place shortly before 1 p.m. at R Mattress, 8257 Beverly Blvd., according to the victim and a report filed with the Los Angeles Police Department.

In what appeared to be a crime of opportunity, a man who the owner said was caught on camera inside the business went behind the counter and helped himself to about $400 in cash, but more importantly, a gold Rolex watch valued at about $35,000. The watch was a family heirloom with great sentimental value.

Anyone who provides information leading to the recovery of the watch will be welcome to choose any mattress from the store, valued up to $5,000, the owner said.

John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 25, 2019.