1 Dead, 2 Injured in Multivehicle Crash on SB 5 Freeway in Arleta

Posted 8:32 AM, May 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:04AM, May 26, 2019

The southbound 5 Freeway has reopened in the Arleta area after a multivehicle crash that left one dead and two injured shut down all lanes early Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol announced the closure at Van Nuys Boulevard just after 5 a.m. All lanes were reopened just before 9 a.m., CHP said.

A total of three people were transported to the hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One of them was pronounced dead there, officials said. Another patient was transported in critical condition and the other was in fair condition, the Fire Department said.

Crews had to extricate the patients from at least one vehicle, according to officials.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.

