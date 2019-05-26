15 to 20 Vehicles Burned in Carport Fire at Residential Area in Highland Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A massive fire at a residential area in Highland Park destroyed more than a dozen parked vehicles, but no injuries were reported, officials said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received a call about a carport fire in the 5800 block of Benner Street at around 2 a.m., Battalion Chief Jaime Lesinski told KTLA.

Firefighters arrived to find six to eight residents using house lines to douse flames that were about 40 feet high, Lesinski said. Efforts by the residents, who said they were woken up by fire alarms, were effective, the battalion chief added.

The blaze threatened six units at a nearby apartment building, Lesinksi said. The units had their windows broken, but crews managed to save the complex.

The Fire Department described the structure as a four-story building.

It took 34 firefighters just under an hour to extinguish the fire, which damaged some balcony furniture and 15 to 20 cars, according to the Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.