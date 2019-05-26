× Another Horse Dies at Santa Anita, Becoming 26th Thoroughbred to Die at the Track Since Dec. 26

A third horse has died in nine days at Santa Anita when Kochees could not be saved by surgery on Sunday morning after sustaining an injury Saturday during the sixth race.

He was vanned off the course and a splint was applied. He stayed overnight in his stall in the hope of stabilizing his condition. Since the injury to his left front leg was not a compound fracture, surgery was an option. It would have ended his career but saved his life. However, when surgeons discovered the horse had lost blood flow to the leg the decision was made to euthanize.

Kochees, a 9-year-old gelding, was running in his 49th race, a $10,000 claiming race over 5 1/2 furlongs. He was pulled up by jockey Mario Gutierrez while leaving the far turn and entering the top of the stretch. His career started on Jan. 4, 2013, at Santa Anita and he had won 11 races.

It was the 26th death at Santa Anita in either racing or training since the meeting opened on Dec. 26. It was the third horse death for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer.

