Erin Myers joins the Battleship IOWA Museum team as they preview their Memorial Day tribute event taking place on Monday, May 27th. For more information, visit pacificbattleship.com.

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday, May 26, 2019.