Car Crashes Into Apartment Complex in Norwalk; Driver in Custody

A person was taken into custody after crashing a car into the side of an apartment complex in Norwalk Sunday and then attempting to flee, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Norwalk Station said.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Gard Avenue at around 1 a.m. to find a vehicle that had crashed into the side of the building, authorities said.

The unidentified driver was taken into custody after attempting to flee, LASD said.

Authorities said no one was hurt but the driver was taken to a hospital to ensure he was not injured and to check for signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Video showed firefighters checking the crash site while the car was being pulled out of the building and towed away.

No further details were available.