Hang Glider Makes Crash Landing on Beach Along Pacific Coast Highway Near Malibu

Paramedics took a man to a hospital with moderate injuries after his hang glider made a crash landing on a beach along Pacific Coast Highway, in Ventura County near the Los Angeles County line, on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The mishap was first reported about 3:30 p.m. along the highway just northwest of Malibu, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Photos from the scene showed paramedics from the Ventura County and Oxnard fire departments working to free the man from the wreckage before using a crane and basket to lift him off the beach and take him to a trauma center.

No further details were available.

#DeercreekInc. Pt. has been extricated from wreckage and transported to the local trauma center with moderate injuries. @VCFD, @OxnardFire pic.twitter.com/aRzHZWYtBu — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) May 27, 2019