Vehicle Found as L.A. County Officials Continue Search for Missing Colorado Woman

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department asked for the public's help Sunday finding a missing Colorado woman.

Jennifer Michelle Lorber, a 30-year-old who suffers from depression, "was last contacted" on Thursday at 11 p.m., the agency said. She had flown from Colorado to L.A. and had been staying at a motel in the 22000 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, according the Sheriff's Department.

The rental vehicle she was driving, a white Toyota RAV4, was found at around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, the Sheriff's Department said. The agency did not disclose where the car was located.

Officials described Lorber as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 100 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. Her family is concerned for her well-being, authorities said.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Pereida at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can dial 800-222-TIPS (8477), use the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visit lacrimestoppers.org.