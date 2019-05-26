Man Fatally Struck by Car During Fight Outside Mall in San Bernardino, 3 Suspects Arrested

A man died after he was struck by a car during an argument outside a San Bernardino mall on Saturday, authorities said. Police arrested two men and a teenage boy on suspicion of murder.

Isaac Mosquesda, 40, of San Bernardino was killed in the incident, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a written statement.

Michael Louis Levario, 48, Matthew Dean Luna, 18, and a 17-year-old boy whose name was withheld due to his age, all from San Bernardino, were arrested shortly after the alleged attack, according to police and county booking records.

The fatal fight took place about 5:15 p.m. at E Street and North Mall Way, outside the Inland Center shopping mall, police said. Officers received a report of an assault in progress when they discovered Mosqueda lying dead in the roadway.

“Detectives later learned that a fight between two parties turned fatal when a car struck the victim,” according to the police statement.

Witnesses pointed out two suspects, who were quickly detained at the scene, police said. A third suspect ran but was soon found at a nearby home and taken into custody without a struggle.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact San Bernardino police Detective E. Campos at 909-384-5655, or Sgt. Tello at 909-384-5613.