Police Surround Culver City Motel Where Suspected Shooter Is Barricaded

Posted 11:13 AM, May 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:31AM, May 26, 2019
The Rodeway Inn motel in Culver City is seen in a Google Maps Street View image on May 26, 2019.

Police officers are at a Culver City motel where a suspected shooter is barricaded, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Authorities received reports of a person being shot at 6:09 a.m. in the area of Lincoln Boulevard and Flower Avenue, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told KTLA.

Officers arrived at scene and found one shooting victim who was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, police said.

Police were still searching the scene when they were told the shooter was at the Rodeway Inn motel in the area of Washington and Inglewood boulevards, Lopez said.

As officers approached, they heard at least one shot fired, retreated and called for backup, according to Lopez.

Police say they have been in contact with the suspect, who is in one of the motel’s rooms.

“Expect a large police presence for the next several hours,” LAPD Pacific Division said in a tweet.

Police said the suspected shooter is believed to be contained in an active police perimeter.

LAPD air support and a SWAT were at the scene, authorities said.

Police did not provide a description of the suspected shooter.

Residents were asked to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

