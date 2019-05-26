Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, May 26th, 2019

Happy Holiday Weekend! We might have some rain drops Sunday, but there are plenty of indoor events to enjoy! After taking a look at my report, PLEASE BE SURE TO SCROLL DOWN TO SEE MORE INTERESTING EVENTS BELOW. (Wow! There is so much happening I could not jam all of this information in what I broadcasted!)
Please forgive the error on this graphic; someone got carried away! :-(
MAY IS MILITARY APPRECIATION MONTH. THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS ARMED FORCES MONTH. THERE -- IS -- ARMED FORCES WEEK. I produced a series of reports saluting each branch of the military Armed Forces Week, May 12th, 2019 Here are the links to those reports:
https://ktla.com/2019/05/13/armed-forces-week-with-march-field-air-museum/
https://ktla.com/2019/05/14/armed-forces-week-the-u-s-air-force/
https://ktla.com/2019/05/15/armed-forces-week-u-s-coast-guard/
https://ktla.com/2019/05/16/armed-forces-week-u-s-marines/
https://ktla.com/2019/05/17/armed-forces-week-u-s-navy/
Pacific Visions
Aquarium of the Pacific
100 Aquarium Way
Long Beach
http://www.aquariumofpacific.org
Brand new at the Aquarium of the Pacific is this! PACIFIC VISIONS. The 53-million-dollar, 29-thousand square foot venue is described as the “aquarium of the future”, providing state of the art technology and innovative educational experiences about the earth’s population and what it’s doing to the environment.
It might be a good idea to check the Aquarium of the Pacific website for new hours and ticket prices for this new Long Beach experience.
Antarctic Dinosaurs
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
900 Exposition Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.nhm.org
ANTARTIC DINOSAURS is new at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.
Here, we can follow the scientific exploratory footsteps of Dr. Nathan Smith of the Natural History Museum, Dr. Pete Makovicky of Chicago’s Field Museum and their expedition as they discover new species of dinosaurs in the frozen South Pole.
Free!
Roundhouse Aquarium
Manhattan Beach Pier
Manhattan Beach
RoundhouseAquarium.org
The newly renovated Roundhouse Aquarium teaches us about the marine life that exists right here – off the California coast. Admission to the aquarium is FREE! For more information, check the website: roundhouseaquarium.org.
Endangered Blue Whale Watching
Whale Watching
Harbor Breeze Cruises
Location #1
100 Aquarium Way, Dock #2
Long Beach
2seewhales.com
Whale Watching
Location #2
Harbor Breeze Cruises
LA Water Front Cruises
1150 Nagoya Way, Berth 79
San Pedro
2seewhales.com
“Whales: Voices in the Sea”
Aquarium of the Pacific
100 Aquarium Way
Long Beach
aquariumofpacific.org
They're here! The largest animal on the planet the Blue Whale. Marine life experts at Harbor Breeze Cruises and the Aquarium of the Pacific reports seeing the massive mammal earlier than usual this year due to the abundance of nutrients right off the southern California coast. You can see them for yourself aboard the Harbor Breeze whale watching tours that depart from San Pedro and Long Beach. And, then after your tour you can learn more about Blue Whales at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s VOICES IN THE SEA exhibition.
Free!
Memorial Weekend Honoring the Black Palm Springs
Val Verde
30300 Arlington Street
Castaic
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/memorial-weekend-honoring-black-palm-springs-tickets-60166156594
Celebrating this historic weekend in Val Verde Park, a safe haven for Black people during the 1930's when they were barred from public recreational spaces in LA. Everyone is invited!
Spend a day or bring a tent and camp for the whole weekend. It is free! Live music, poetry, art, activities for children (and big kids too!), yoga, drumming, hiking, BBQ grills, recreational activities and more!
Free!
The Life & Art of Ernie Barnes
California African American Museum
600 State Drive
Los Angeles
caamuseum.org
Known for his unique “neo-mannerist” approach of presenting figures through elongated forms, artist Ernie Barnes captured his observations of life growing up in North Carolina, playing professional football in the NFL (1960–1964), and living in Los Angeles. Ernie Barnes: A Retrospectiveincludes examples of his paintings of entertainment and music, and also highlights how Barnes, the official artist of the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, extensively represented athletes and sports.
For fans of 1970s American television, Ernie Barnes’s (1938–2009) painting The Sugar Shack is likely familiar. The 1976 work depicting a dance scene—which was the cover art for Marvin Gaye’s album I Want You — achieved cult status by regularly appearing on the hit sitcom Good Times, inspiring a community of television viewers who discussed it after each episode.
Topanga Days
Topanga Community Center
1440 North Topanga Canyon Boulevard
Topanga
http://www.topangadays.com
With a nod to the past and a look to the future, Topanga Days remains a quintessential Southern California experience. Part music festival and part hometown fair, this three-day, family-friendly event includes musical acts on two stages, old school contests and games, a Fun Zone, local artisans, craft vendors, amazing food and the ever popular and widely anticipated Memorial Day parade.
One hundred percent of the proceeds of the festival benefit the TCC, which is one of the last remaining community houses privately owned and managed by volunteers in the state of California.
Patchwork Show, 11am to 5pm
Downtown – Artists Village – Second at Sycamore
Santa Ana
dearhandmadelife.com
This urban and historical setting encompasses several streets and incorporates local shops, museums and a handful of restaurants and bars.
Bimmerfest 2019
Auto Club Speedway
9300 Cherry Avenue
Fontana
http://www.autoclubspeedway.com
http://www.bimmerfest.com
BIMMERFEST makes up the largest gathering of BMWs and their owners with 20,000 attendees. No other car show event series gives you a better opportunity to reach the core BMW enthusiast crowd, new BMW owners and potential BMW owners.
Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction & Fantasy Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.petersen.org
HOLLYWOOD DREAM MACHINES are new at the Petersen Automotive Museum. This is wild! The unique automotive exhibit explores cult classic films and stories that have envisioned fantastic futuristic worlds, technologies, characters and, of course, cars.
This special exhibit has been produced in collaboration with San Diego’s Comic Con Museum.
Closing Soon!
Auto-Didactic: The Juxtapoz School
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.petersen.org
There is only one month left to see this unique exhibition!
Prior to the introduction of Juxtapoz Magazine, artists working within a variety of genres outside of the mainstream tastes of the fine art world were often marginalized by reigning cultural institutions, if not completely ignored. Identifying as “lowbrow,” artists in this loosely-defined group used figural representation and fine technical skill during the reigning period of gestural and abstract art. Their work often addressed popular themes considered unacceptable in fine art circles, such as hotrods, comic books, psychedelic posters, surfing, skateboarding, and B-movie monsters. It was not until the seminal exhibit Kustom Kulture: Von Dutch, Ed “Big Daddy” Roth, Robert Williams & Others, held at the Laguna Art Museum in 1993, that the relative interests of artists and collectors were presented as group, which provided a catalyst for the emergence of Juxtapoz, published through the collaborative efforts of Robert Williams, Suzanne Williams, Craig Stecyk and Greg Escalante.
Winning Numbers
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.petersen.org
Also new at the Petersen “Winning Numbers”, the first, the fastest, and the most famous vehicles in the world. California Car enthusiast Bruce Meyer says among this collection, a 1962 Shelby Cobra.
See all ten of the important cars in this exhibition entitled WINNING NUMBERS at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. By the way, there a companion book in the museum gift shop about these extraordinary cars from the Bruce Meyer Collection.
TRACK: Make it a “motoring holiday weekend!” Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
