Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, May 26th, 2019

Happy Holiday Weekend! We might have some rain drops Sunday, but there are plenty of indoor events to enjoy! After taking a look at my report, PLEASE BE SURE TO SCROLL DOWN TO SEE MORE INTERESTING EVENTS BELOW. (Wow! There is so much happening I could not jam all of this information in what I broadcasted!)

Please forgive the error on this graphic; someone got carried away! :-(

MAY IS MILITARY APPRECIATION MONTH. THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS ARMED FORCES MONTH. THERE -- IS -- ARMED FORCES WEEK. I produced a series of reports saluting each branch of the military Armed Forces Week, May 12th, 2019 Here are the links to those reports:

https://ktla.com/2019/05/13/armed-forces-week-with-march-field-air-museum/

https://ktla.com/2019/05/14/armed-forces-week-the-u-s-air-force/

https://ktla.com/2019/05/15/armed-forces-week-u-s-coast-guard/

https://ktla.com/2019/05/16/armed-forces-week-u-s-marines/

https://ktla.com/2019/05/17/armed-forces-week-u-s-navy/

May is Military Appreciation Month

March Field Air Museum

22550 Van Buren Boulevard

Riverside

951 902 5949

http://www.marchfield.org

The historic March Field Air Museum invites the public to observe this Memorial Day weekend at its Riverside venue, which is the oldest continuously operated military airfield on the West Coast. Learn about the history and the evolution of the aircraft, equipment, and uniforms developed and used by all five branches of the armed forces as well as the stories of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

May is Military Appreciation Month

Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

Costa Mesa observes Memorial Day with this exhibition: VICTORY FROM WITHIN: THE AMERICAN PRISONER OF WAR EXPERIENCE. It tells the story of four former prisoners of war from Orange County, among them Lloyd R. Roberts.

Learn more about Mr. Roberts military story at the Heroes Hall exhibition at the OC Fair & Event Center. Details about this and other Memorial Day weekend exhibits can be found at ocfair.com

The Queen Mary’s Salute to Service

Memorial Day Weekend Honoring Those Who Have Served

1128 Queens Highway

Long Beach

http://www.queenmary.com

The Queen Mary’s Salute to Service presents a tribute event held during the Memorial Day Weekend, honoring and remembering those who have served. Also, the event pays homage to the legendary Queen Mary’s duty as a troopship during WWII. The family-friendly activities offered aboard the ship will include historical reenactments and demonstrations, appearances by beloved historical figures, and special lectures.

Free Pet Adoptions for Members of the Armed Forces

Animals for Armed Forces

Memorial Day Weekend Fee Waived Adoptions

http://www.AnimalsforArmedForces.org

Animals for Armed Forces® Foundation is dedicated to providing our US Armed Forces families with free pet adoptions. Each year they team with local animal shelters to provide Free Pet Adoption Days for members of the Armed Forces. Free pet adoptions apply to current, former/retired and/or immediate family members of the: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and National Guard.

This Memorial Day Weekend, they're partnering with more than 25-animal shelters and organizations throughout Southern California and Utah to honor and thank our beloved Heroes. To find a location near you, check the website!

Pacific Visions

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

Brand new at the Aquarium of the Pacific is this! PACIFIC VISIONS. The 53-million-dollar, 29-thousand square foot venue is described as the “aquarium of the future”, providing state of the art technology and innovative educational experiences about the earth’s population and what it’s doing to the environment.

It might be a good idea to check the Aquarium of the Pacific website for new hours and ticket prices for this new Long Beach experience.

Antarctic Dinosaurs

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.nhm.org

ANTARTIC DINOSAURS is new at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

Here, we can follow the scientific exploratory footsteps of Dr. Nathan Smith of the Natural History Museum, Dr. Pete Makovicky of Chicago’s Field Museum and their expedition as they discover new species of dinosaurs in the frozen South Pole.

Free!

Roundhouse Aquarium

Manhattan Beach Pier

Manhattan Beach

RoundhouseAquarium.org

The newly renovated Roundhouse Aquarium teaches us about the marine life that exists right here – off the California coast. Admission to the aquarium is FREE! For more information, check the website: roundhouseaquarium.org.

Endangered Blue Whale Watching

Whale Watching

Harbor Breeze Cruises

Location #1

100 Aquarium Way, Dock #2

Long Beach

2seewhales.com

Whale Watching

Location #2

Harbor Breeze Cruises

LA Water Front Cruises

1150 Nagoya Way, Berth 79

San Pedro

2seewhales.com

“Whales: Voices in the Sea”

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

aquariumofpacific.org

They're here! The largest animal on the planet the Blue Whale. Marine life experts at Harbor Breeze Cruises and the Aquarium of the Pacific reports seeing the massive mammal earlier than usual this year due to the abundance of nutrients right off the southern California coast. You can see them for yourself aboard the Harbor Breeze whale watching tours that depart from San Pedro and Long Beach. And, then after your tour you can learn more about Blue Whales at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s VOICES IN THE SEA exhibition.

Free!

Memorial Weekend Honoring the Black Palm Springs

Val Verde

30300 Arlington Street

Castaic

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/memorial-weekend-honoring-black-palm-springs-tickets-60166156594

Celebrating this historic weekend in Val Verde Park, a safe haven for Black people during the 1930's when they were barred from public recreational spaces in LA. Everyone is invited!

Spend a day or bring a tent and camp for the whole weekend. It is free! Live music, poetry, art, activities for children (and big kids too!), yoga, drumming, hiking, BBQ grills, recreational activities and more!

Free!

The Life & Art of Ernie Barnes

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

caamuseum.org

Known for his unique “neo-mannerist” approach of presenting figures through elongated forms, artist Ernie Barnes captured his observations of life growing up in North Carolina, playing professional football in the NFL (1960–1964), and living in Los Angeles. Ernie Barnes: A Retrospectiveincludes examples of his paintings of entertainment and music, and also highlights how Barnes, the official artist of the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, extensively represented athletes and sports.

For fans of 1970s American television, Ernie Barnes’s (1938–2009) painting The Sugar Shack is likely familiar. The 1976 work depicting a dance scene—which was the cover art for Marvin Gaye’s album I Want You — achieved cult status by regularly appearing on the hit sitcom Good Times, inspiring a community of television viewers who discussed it after each episode.

Topanga Days

Topanga Community Center

1440 North Topanga Canyon Boulevard

Topanga

http://www.topangadays.com

With a nod to the past and a look to the future, Topanga Days remains a quintessential Southern California experience. Part music festival and part hometown fair, this three-day, family-friendly event includes musical acts on two stages, old school contests and games, a Fun Zone, local artisans, craft vendors, amazing food and the ever popular and widely anticipated Memorial Day parade.

One hundred percent of the proceeds of the festival benefit the TCC, which is one of the last remaining community houses privately owned and managed by volunteers in the state of California.

Patchwork Show, 11am to 5pm

Downtown – Artists Village – Second at Sycamore

Santa Ana

dearhandmadelife.com

This urban and historical setting encompasses several streets and incorporates local shops, museums and a handful of restaurants and bars.

Bimmerfest 2019

Auto Club Speedway

9300 Cherry Avenue

Fontana

http://www.autoclubspeedway.com

http://www.bimmerfest.com

BIMMERFEST makes up the largest gathering of BMWs and their owners with 20,000 attendees. No other car show event series gives you a better opportunity to reach the core BMW enthusiast crowd, new BMW owners and potential BMW owners.

Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction & Fantasy Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

HOLLYWOOD DREAM MACHINES are new at the Petersen Automotive Museum. This is wild! The unique automotive exhibit explores cult classic films and stories that have envisioned fantastic futuristic worlds, technologies, characters and, of course, cars.

This special exhibit has been produced in collaboration with San Diego’s Comic Con Museum.

Closing Soon!

Auto-Didactic: The Juxtapoz School

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

There is only one month left to see this unique exhibition!

Prior to the introduction of Juxtapoz Magazine, artists working within a variety of genres outside of the mainstream tastes of the fine art world were often marginalized by reigning cultural institutions, if not completely ignored. Identifying as “lowbrow,” artists in this loosely-defined group used figural representation and fine technical skill during the reigning period of gestural and abstract art. Their work often addressed popular themes considered unacceptable in fine art circles, such as hotrods, comic books, psychedelic posters, surfing, skateboarding, and B-movie monsters. It was not until the seminal exhibit Kustom Kulture: Von Dutch, Ed “Big Daddy” Roth, Robert Williams & Others, held at the Laguna Art Museum in 1993, that the relative interests of artists and collectors were presented as group, which provided a catalyst for the emergence of Juxtapoz, published through the collaborative efforts of Robert Williams, Suzanne Williams, Craig Stecyk and Greg Escalante.

Winning Numbers

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Also new at the Petersen “Winning Numbers”, the first, the fastest, and the most famous vehicles in the world. California Car enthusiast Bruce Meyer says among this collection, a 1962 Shelby Cobra.

See all ten of the important cars in this exhibition entitled WINNING NUMBERS at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. By the way, there a companion book in the museum gift shop about these extraordinary cars from the Bruce Meyer Collection.

TRACK: Make it a “motoring holiday weekend!” Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

