Sunshine Finally Sweeping in for Memorial Day in L.A. After Gloomy Weekend Weather

The May gray is expected to break on Memorial Day, with clearer skies and cool temperatures arriving across the Los Angeles region, according to the National Weather Service.

Drizzly weather has marked the earlier part of the weekend, with scattered showers across Southern California. But meteorologists are not expecting the sogginess to continue. Monday’s forecast high will be in the mid-60s, with temperatures pushing into the 70s later in the week.

“We’re getting to the end of the precipitation,” said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

There was a slight chance of thunderstorms in the mountains Sunday night, with a possible dusting of snow at higher elevations. The overnight snow level could move down to 5,000 feet — or lower — if colder air moves in.

