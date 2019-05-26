Suspect Killed, Victim Wounded After Robbery Turns Into Shooting in San Bernardino

A robbery escalated into a shooting in San Bernardino on Saturday afternoon, leaving the victim wounded and the suspect dead, police said.

The shooting took place about 2:10 p.m. in the 300 block of West 8th Street, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a written statement.

Officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds after responding to reports of gunfire, officials said. Both were taken to hospitals, where Kiven Jabbar Arnold, 26, of Pomona was pronounced dead.

Kwesi Akuffo, 26, of San Bernardino was hospitalized for treatment of his wounds, police said. An update on his condition was not available Sunday.

“It was later discovered that it was a possible robbery and the suspect was killed,” according to the police statement.

No further details regarding the circumstances of the robbery and shooting were released as the investigation continued.

Anyone with information was asked to contact San Bernardino police Detective Flesher at 909-384-5655, or Sgt. Tello at 909-384-5613.