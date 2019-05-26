Tanker Crash Shuts Down NB 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The northbound 14 Freeway shut down in the Santa Clarita area early Sunday as crews cleaned up gasoline from a tanker that had collided with at least one vehicle.

The collision happened before 4 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol's incident log.

The tanker flipped over, and roughly 200 gallons of gas were slowly leaking out, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Five people were evaluated at the scene but none were not hospitalized, Supervisor Arthur Marrujo told KTLA.

Photos from the scene show an overturned tanker in the middle of the freeway and a white sedan with its front right exterior sheared off.

Authorities blocked all northbound lanes at Soledad Canyon Road, CHP Officer Moises Marroquin said. Traffic is being diverted at San Canyon Road, he added.

The lanes are expected to be closed for several hours, the Fire Department tweeted just before 8 a.m.

KTLA's Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.

TRAFFIC COLLISION WITH HAZMAT SPILL | FS132 | NB 14 North of Soledad Cyn | #SoledadIC, #LACoFD #SantaClarita pic.twitter.com/JupDUdLf4y — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) May 26, 2019

**UPDATE** TRAFFIC COLLISION WITH HAZMAT SPILL | FS132 | NB 14 North of Soledad Cyn | #SoledadIC, NB 14 North of Soledad Cyn to be completely closed for several more hours as mitigation of the spill, recovery of the spilled product and removal of the vehicles continues #LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) May 26, 2019