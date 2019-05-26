× Union Demands San Francisco Police Chief’s Resignation Over Journalist Raid Apology

The San Francisco Police Officers Assn. is calling on Police Chief Bill Scott to step down after he apologized for his officers’ raid of a journalist’s home.

“It is time for Chief Scott to go. There’s no other way around it,” union leaders wrote in a statement released Saturday, one day after Scott issued the public apology.

The statement described the chief’s public concession as a “pathetic, deceitful and shameful display of self-preservation, finger pointing, and political kowtowing.”

Scott’s apology, issued Friday, represented an abrupt reversal from just a few days ago, when he voiced suspicions that journalist Bryan Carmody committed a crime by obtaining a leaked report detailing the circumstances surrounding San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi’s death and selling it to local news outlets.

