Union Demands San Francisco Police Chief’s Resignation Over Journalist Raid Apology

San Francisco police chief Bill Scott speaks during a news conference at the San Francisco Police Academy on May 15, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Police Officers Assn. is calling on Police Chief Bill Scott to step down after he apologized for his officers’ raid of a journalist’s home.

“It is time for Chief Scott to go. There’s no other way around it,” union leaders wrote in a statement released Saturday, one day after Scott issued the public apology.

The statement described the chief’s public concession as a “pathetic, deceitful and shameful display of self-preservation, finger pointing, and political kowtowing.”

Scott’s apology, issued Friday, represented an abrupt reversal from just a few days ago, when he voiced suspicions that journalist Bryan Carmody committed a crime by obtaining a leaked report detailing the circumstances surrounding San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi’s death and selling it to local news outlets.

