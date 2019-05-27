Watch Live on Channel 5: Dodgers vs. Mets at 5 P.M.; Click Here for Details on KTLA’s Saturday’s Broadcast Schedule

17-Year-Old Boy Critically Wounded in Shooting at High School Graduation Party in Ontario

Posted 7:31 PM, May 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:33PM, May 27, 2019
The 100 block of West Caroline Court, as viewed in a Google Street View image in April of 2018.

The 100 block of West Caroline Court, as viewed in a Google Street View image in April of 2018.

Police are seeking an attacker who opened fire on a graduation party in Ontario over the weekend, critically injuring a 17-year-old boy who was celebrating his recent graduation from Montclair High School, authorities said.

The shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Caroline Court, the Ontario Police Department said in a written statement.

A group of friends and classmates was gathered for a party when an unidentified attacker “fired several rounds into the crowd,” the statement said.

A bullet struck the teen, who was taken to a hospital, officials said. He was listed in critical condition on Monday.

No description of the shooter has been released.

“It is still unclear if the suspect knew the victim or was a guest at the party,” according to the police statement. “The investigation has yet to identify a motive for the shooting.”

Investigators implored anyone with information to contact Ontario police at 909-986-6711, or Detective Joe Tirre at 909-408-1862. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at 800-782-7463.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.