× 17-Year-Old Boy Critically Wounded in Shooting at High School Graduation Party in Ontario

Police are seeking an attacker who opened fire on a graduation party in Ontario over the weekend, critically injuring a 17-year-old boy who was celebrating his recent graduation from Montclair High School, authorities said.

The shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Caroline Court, the Ontario Police Department said in a written statement.

A group of friends and classmates was gathered for a party when an unidentified attacker “fired several rounds into the crowd,” the statement said.

A bullet struck the teen, who was taken to a hospital, officials said. He was listed in critical condition on Monday.

No description of the shooter has been released.

“It is still unclear if the suspect knew the victim or was a guest at the party,” according to the police statement. “The investigation has yet to identify a motive for the shooting.”

Investigators implored anyone with information to contact Ontario police at 909-986-6711, or Detective Joe Tirre at 909-408-1862. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at 800-782-7463.