× Armed Man Wearing Trump Mask Caught Slashing Tires, Breaking Car’s Windshield in Mission Viejo: OCSD

Deputies patrolling businesses in Mission Viejo early Monday said they caught a man wearing a Donald Trump mask inflicting damage on at least one parked vehicle.

The officers were conducting checks in the Cabot-Vista Viejo area at around 4 a.m. when “they had to do a double take” after spotting somebody “resembling President Trump slashing tires and breaking the windshield of a parked vehicle,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

The person had a loaded handgun, body armor, an airsoft shotgun and a helmet, according to the Sheriff’s Department. His car also had fake license plates and amber “takedown” lights attached to the windshield, the agency said.

The suspect was safely arrested and booked into jail, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities did not identify the suspect and provided no further details about the incident.