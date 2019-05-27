× Baby Bald Eagle Dies of Apparent Hypothermia as Snowfall Hits Big Bear

One of two bald eaglets whose hatching was watched by many in April has died of apparent hypothermia near Big Bear Lake, a nonprofit announced Monday.

Cookie had been up at the nest earlier in the morning but looked weak, according to Friends of Big Bear Valley, the group that runs the Big Bear eagle nest cam. The chick was hardly breathing and not moving much, the nonprofit said.

A camera has been streaming from the nest since Cookie’s mother, Jackie, laid two eggs in March. The eggs hatched in April, and the group subsequently held a naming contest for the new eaglets.

A group of kindergartners in Santa Ana won with the name “Cookie,” while a third grader from Rancho Cucamonga came up with “Simba.”

Both chicks initially appeared healthy. Then wintry weather brought snow to Southern California mountains.

The nonprofit said with Big Bear’s elevation, eggs should ideally be laid in April. Eggs laid in January, February and March are exposed to more inclement weather, Friends of of Big Bear Valley said.

A doctor said hypothermia likely caused Cookie’s death, according to the group. Days before, the nest cam captured Jackie trying to keep her eaglets warm as snow fell at Big Bear Lake.

“This last storm was a tough one with rain first and then snow and cold temperatures (just like last year),” the nonprofit wrote on Facebook. “As we could see with Jackie, the feathers got wet and then the snow stuck to them. The chicks weren’t able to fit fully underneath her yesterday and last night.”

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, Simba appeared to be up and moving. The survival rate for bald eagles for their first year, however, is just 50%, Friends of Big Bear Valley noted.

Cookie’s body will likely be moved off to the side or buried by new nesting material, Friends of Big Bear Valley said.

“We are mourning with all the rest of you,” the group said. “Nature can be very tough… We will all be rooting for Simba to stay strong and healthy.”

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Big Bear on Wednesday and Thursday.