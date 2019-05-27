× ‘Cowboy Gun Bandits’ Sentenced to Decades in Prison for 2013 String of Robberies

A pair of masked gunmen known as the “Cowboy Gun Bandits,” who committed a string of armed robberies in Southern California with an Old West pistol, were sentenced last week to decades behind bars.

Dominic Dorsey, 51, of Hollywood was sentenced Friday to 40 years in federal prison and Reginald Bailey, 74, of the Jefferson Park neighborhood received 35 years. The men were also ordered by U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder to pay a share of $58,700 in restitution.

The duo were arrested in June 2014 and convicted in 2016 of 11 felony robbery and firearms counts.

Dorsey and Bailey engaged in a 2013 string of crimes at gas stations and a bank in which they terrorized employees and customers and grabbed cash from registers. During the heists, one of the men wielded a long-barrel Colt six-shooter, which gave the pair their nickname. The revolver, believed to date from 1873, was never recovered.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.