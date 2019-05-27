Dog Killed, Man Wounded in Fire at Anaheim Apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fire at an Anaheim apartment killed a dog, wounded a man and displaced about 10 people late Sunday night, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 2100 block of West Brownwood Avenue shortly before 11:00 p.m. and managed to put out the flames within 20 minutes, according to Anaheim Fire Battalion Chief Michael Bard.

The dog was pronounced dead at the scene by animal control officials and the injured man had suffered burns to one of his hands, Bard said. He was not taken to a hospital for treatment.

Bard said "approximately" 10 people were displaced by the blaze, which also left some damage to an adjacent unit. However, he said there was just "light extension" of the fire into the other residence.

Flames could be seen rising from the apartment building when firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze earlier in the evening.

"The fire blew out the front, it blew the windows out," said Angelique Martinez, who lives in the building. "My heart goes out to them, all their lives are in their apartment."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation as Red Cross officials continue assisting those who have been displaced.