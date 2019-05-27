Family of Silverado Crash Victims Speaks Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family members of a young man who survived a violent car wreck in Santiago Canyon that killed two others and injured two more on Saturday are praying for the recovery of the injured and the families of those who didn't make it.

The wreck took place about 2:45 a.m. along Santiago Canyon Road, just south of Hicks Haul Road, in the unincorporated community of Silverado.

The Mazda Protege the teens were in veered off the roadway, crashed through a fence and struck a tree, CHP officials said. The cause remained under investigation.

Joshua Morales, 19, of Santa Ana, who was driving the car, and a 17-year-old Coleton Mondy of Garden Grov died in the crash, according to California Highway Patrol and Orange County coroner's officials.

Passengers Luis Hernandez, 19 and Unique Valdez, 18, both of Garden Grove, and Daniel Clark, 18, of Santa Ana, all suffered major injuries, according to CHP.

Funds have been established online to aid the families of Mondy, Morales and Clark.

Nerissa Knight reports for the KTLA News on May 27, 2019.