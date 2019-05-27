× Hiker Finds Body In Ravine Deep in the Angeles National Forest North of La Canada Flintridge

A hiker discovered a body in a ravine along Angeles Forest Highway in the Angeles National Forest north of La Canada Flintridge on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The body was found shortly before 5 p.m., about 400 feet down a ravine alongside mile marker 18.87 of the winding mountain road, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Brian Smeltzer said. U.S. Forest Service officials were notified of the grisly discovery and called in the sheriff’s department.

The age and gender of the body were not yet clear as the investigation remained in its early stages, officials said. There was no information available regarding how the person died.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau were summoned to take over the investigation.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this report.