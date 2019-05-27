× Homicide Detectives Investigating Infant’s Death in Bellflower

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of an infant found behind a building in Bellflower on Monday, authorities said.

Deputies were called around 10:40 a.m. regarding the discovery at a location on the 10300 block of Alondra Boulevard, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released any other details about the death.

Bellflower High School and several fast-food restaurants, including a Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Taco Nazo, are located along the same strip of Alondra Boulevard where the baby was found.

