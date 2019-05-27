× Ladera Heights Eviction of Woman, 102, Sparks Investigation by L.A. County Officials

Los Angeles County is investigating whether an eviction notice sent to a 102-year-old woman at her longtime home in Ladera Heights violated temporary renter protections approved by lawmakers last year.

Thelma Smith, 102, has rented in a small complex in an unincorporated area of Ladera Heights for nearly three decades. She received an eviction notice in March, telling her to move out of her Craftsman-style home by the end of June so the landlord’s daughter could move in.

The county’s Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is now investigating whether the eviction notice complied with interim rental protections that the Board of Supervisors approved last fall.

Contacting all the parties involved and gathering information will take several business days, spokesman Keven Chavez said. Evictions can be delayed or stopped if the landlord did not comply with county policies, he said.

