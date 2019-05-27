× Man Who Robbed Twin Peaks Market With Hunting Knife Arrested After Dangerous DUI Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle: Sheriff’s Officials

A man driving a stolen vehicle while intoxicated was arrested following a dangerous pursuit the day after he held up a market in Twin Peaks with a hunting knife, officials said Monday.

Bryan Scott Rick, 28, of Crestline, walked into Mountain High Market at 26107 Highway 189 carrying the large blade around 9 p.m. Saturday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Rick allegedly threatened one of the store’s associates with the knife as he demanded cash from the register. He made off with an unknown amount of cash and some items from the shop, authorities said.

Around 1 p.m. the next day, deputies spotted Rick driving on Highway 138 in Crestline. They tried to pull him over, but he refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, officials said.

Rick is accused of driving recklessly into oncoming traffic at high speeds amid dense fog during his attempt to escape apprehension. He wound up losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a dirt embankment, authorities said.

He was arrested around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 138 and Redwood Drive, inmate records show.

Deputies later confirmed the vehicle Rick drove during the pursuit was recently stolen out of Riverside. A large hunting knife was found on the passenger seat, officials said.

Rick was subsequently booked on suspicion of armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, evading with disregard for public safety and felony driving under the influence.

Authorities did not say what substance or substances they believe were involved.

The suspect was being held at the West Valley Detention Center on $350,000 bail and scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, according to inmate records.