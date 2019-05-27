Memorial Day Essentials With Susana Franco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lifestyle expert Susana Franco joined us on the KTLA 5 Morning News with some memorial day essentials.

Ovan Eyewear sunglasses

Soak up the sun in style with Ovan Eyewear. Every Ovan Sunglass has a high quality polarized lens known as an OV6 lens with fused polarization. An incredibly lightweight, impact resistant material, that enhances color perception and provides 100% UV PRODUCTS AND LINKS.

Krupa Couture

Krupa Couture will make you want to show off your skin this summer with its slimming swimsuits that show off your curves in the best way! What makes Krupa Couture’s line a must-have for the body-conscious, is the top quality, shaping fabric in bra sizing from A-DD cups. Support, slim, shape and smooth- each piece has a tailored fit that compliments most body shapes.

VICI Collection

VICI carries on-point pieces for the modern fashionista that are always leading the trend, well-made AND affordable! Whether you are a busy mama, working woman, or Pinterest-loving fashionista, VICI keeps you chic and always comfortable. VICI’s collection is constantly showcasing new styles that seamlessly transition from work to weekend.

PoolCandy

Offering a luxurious and premium collection of inflatables designed for fun and luxury, PoolCandy’s exclusive line of over 200 floats are always ahead of the trends. Speaking of trends, they just launched their new motorized Splash Runner, the most feature-rich float on the market. PoolCandy is an easy and affordable way to add a little glamour to your backyard pool or next beach trip - the best way to kick off Summer 2019 come Memorial Day.

Tesalate towels

Tesalate towels are a game-changer for the beach! They are sand-free, ultra-absorbent, and dry in half the time of a regular beach towel. Plus, hanging off your shoulders, these towels make you look runway ready.

Sunshine & Glitter's Boho Beach Collection

Completely eco-friendly and reef safe, Boho Beach SPF 30+ offers Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB protection with 80-minutes of water resistance. Boho Beach Heal & Restore Mineral Shimmer Sun Damage Repair Cream offer rejuvenation and subtle shimmer day and night. The highest quality anti-aging ingredients combined with a subtle light refracting shimmer help make imperfections less visible while nourishing and revitalizing, making your skin gorgeous. Calming chamomile and calendula, cellular restorative vitamins E and C, and antioxidants such as green tea extract combine are these light greaseless formulas.

Available on Ulta Online and Amazon.

Karmela Cosmetics

Karmela Cosmetics not only empowers women by giving back but shows them to be good to their bodies by using all natural ingredients in their lipsticks. Each is formulated without parabens, GMOs, phthalates, triclosan, petrochemicals, synthetic fragrances or talc. Karmela Cosmetics is proud to be both a gluten-free and cruelty-free brand. The company is showing off its true colors by donating 10 percent of its net profits to charities supporting women. Each collection is dedicated to a different organization. Specifically focused on aiding those with eating disorders, Karmela’s Red Collection donates to the National Eating Disorders Association - the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals & families affected by eating disorders. Experience the excitement, energy and confidence of these classic ruby, strawberry and deep red-orange pigments as you embrace a worthy cause.